‘No minister made available’ for BBC Radio 4 interview amid No10 party scandal

BBC Radio 4 have claimed "no minister was made available" for interview on their flagship Today programme.

The government's apparent decision to avoid putting anyone up for media duties comes after the latest development in the Downing Street party scandal.

In recent days, it has been reported that over 100 staff were invited to a gathering in the garden of No10 on May 20 2020, when the UK was in lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is alleged to have attended.

"No minister has been made available for interview this morning," Radio 4 claimed on Wednesday.

