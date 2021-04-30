Dozens of people have been crushed to death during a stampede at a religious festival in northeast Israel on Friday, rescue services said describing it as “one of [Israel’s] worst disasters in recent history”.

At least 44 people were killed during the event while more than 150 sustained injuries, according to medical officials. Army Radio reported that children were among the dead.

Footage taken just moments before the deadly incident at the base of Israel’s Mount Meron showed heaving crowds of black-clad ultra-Orthodox worshippers crushed in a narrow, tunnel-like passage as they exited the site.