First lady Jill Biden has shared a picture of the White House with pupils from a primary school in Cornwall as part of her first visit to the UK since her husband’s inauguration. Accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge, Dr Biden entered a classroom at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, where pupils were reading from the book Greta and the Giant. “I know Greta,” Dr Biden told Kate after being asked about the Greta Thunberg-inspired book. Their tour of the primary school came as US president Joe Biden attended the G7 summit to discuss climate change and the pandemic.