Two children were killed and at least eight people were injured when a drag racing vehicle veered off a track and struck spectators yesterday afternoon in Texas.

One child, a 6-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene while a second boy, 8, died at a hospital, Kerrville police said in a statement last night.

Two of the further eight people injured are thought to be in critical condition.

A 3-month-old girl and a 4-year-old boy were hospitalized "for precautionary evaluations," police said.

Police said the driver lost control and left the runway before striking spectators and parked vehicles.

