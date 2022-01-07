Masked raiders break into drone shop of Dragons’ Den star

Masked raiders broke into the drone shop of a Dragons’ Den star and stole more than £100,000 worth of stock in just three minutes.

The “targeted” professional break-in saw 18 DJI drones, two cameras, mini drones, goggles and accessories nicked from the secured premises in Chichester, West Sussex.

Owner Mark Boyt, 45, set up Drone Safe Register and Drone Safe Store after winning a £60,000 investment from multi-millionaire businessman Peter Jones.

The firm’s alarm was triggered just after midnight on December 28 and the pair were caught on CCTV making off with the high-tech loot.

