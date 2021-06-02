Disturbing footage shows the moment two children open fire at police officers in Florida.

Deputies shot a 14-year-old girl after she and a 12-year-old boy broke into a home, found several firearms, including an AK47 and a shotgun, and started shooting at police.

The girl was shot in the abdomen and the arm and is being treated in hospital.

The two foster children repeatedly fired at deputies for around 30 minutes, according to law enforcement officials.

The sheriff’s office said the children face felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officers and armed burglary.