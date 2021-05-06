A local captured the moment a dramatic hailstorm hit the town of West Kirby in the Wirral on Wednesday as torrential rain, hail and lightning continues to batter the rest of the UK.

Forecasters say downpours are expected to continue in most areas into the weekend.

Hail could even cause disruption to roads and public transport, it is warned.

Temperatures are also set to plummet to lows of minus 5C in the coldest spots overnight, with a chilly day for many on Thursday.