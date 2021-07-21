Dramatic helicopter footage shows the moment a police dog managed to sniff out a suspected drug-driver in the pitch dark after a high speed chase in Birmingham.

PC Dan Benton and his dog Pancho were called when a man tried to flee on foot after abandoning his vehicle.

The footage shows the man entering some sort of compound, before the dog sniffs him out and tackles him to the ground.

Police had pursued the man for 10 minutes as he drove the wrong way down one-way streets – and ran red lights before he was arrested.