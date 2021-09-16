Shocking footage captures the moment a drink-driver smashes into a lorry while racing at 84mph, with his three-year-old child in the car.

Declan Webster, 32, raced brothers Robert and Michael Bower towards a roundabout in Chesterfield on 5 August 2020 after a six-pint pub binge.

Police have shared footage of Webster’s Toyota Corolla smashing into a HGV at dangerous speed, with his partner and toddler in the vehicle.

Derbyshire Police tweeted to say the three brothers, who all pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, were “lucky to have not killed” someone.