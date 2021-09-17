South Yorkshire Police have shared shocking CCTV footage of a drink-driver smashing his Range Rover into a speeding train.

Michael Rochford, 27, collided with an LNER Azuma train at a level crossing near Doncaster on 13 June, after drinking with friends at Rossington Main Football Club earlier in the day.

The collision led to over 15 hours of delays on the railway network and cost the industry £345,000, with the carriage he hit sustaining damage while several passengers also suffered whiplash injuries.

Rochford has been jailed for 10 months following the incident.