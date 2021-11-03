A man caused havoc for law enforcement in Florida when he jumped off a 17 metre bridge after crashing a van in a high-speed police chase.

You can see the man consider the height of the Edison Bridge before he eventually decides to jump in the above video – but he didn’t get very far, and was arrested by the Fort Myers Police Department’s Marine Unit and taken to a local hospital. Bryan Gray was charged with grand theft auto after stealing the van, and fleeing and evading law enforcement.