Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:31
Driver performing reckless ‘donuts’ smashes into car park lamp post
A driver attempting to show-off by performing donuts in his car was left red-faced as he smashed into a lamp post during the manoeuvre.
CCTV footage captured the moment the white Chevrolet Camero smashes into the concrete base of the post in a California car park, ending up with a crumpled front fender.
The driver attempted to flee the scene shortly after crashing but was arrested by police for reckless driving.
Sharing the video online, Antioch PD wrote: "While police officers have an affinity for donuts, we can admit not all donuts are created equal."
Sign up to our newsletters here.
Up next
00:26
Armed police smash windows and storm Coventry flat to rescue child and end siege
00:50
Security minister asked ‘what public should think’ about No 10 party held as Queen mourned
00:13
Baghdad: Rockets fired at US embassy shot down in mid-air
00:28
Peter Bone challenges BBC to invite him on to discuss bill to scrap licence fee
00:26
Armed police smash windows and storm Coventry flat to rescue child and end siege
01:01
Queen bows her head alone at Prince Philip’s funeral hours after alleged No 10 party
01:51
Police save choking toddler with CPR in moving car as they rush to hospital
00:31
Lioness shows 'maternal instinct' for wildebeest calf and leads it back to its herd
00:13
Baghdad: Rockets fired at US embassy shot down in mid-air
00:51
‘Action can be taken’ if unlawful parties were held at No 10, security minister says
00:37
Man demands refund for lockdown garden party amid PM scandal
02:26
Everything you need to know about the Downing Street party inquiry
00:35
Jacob Rees-Mogg laughs after he's unable to name leader of Welsh Conservatives
00:41
Lorry roof ripped off by bridge notorious for damaging vehicles in Kansas
01:26
Wes Streeting says 'prime minister not fit to lick the boots of NHS workers'
01:25
‘He's got to go’: British shoppers demand Boris Johnson's resignation
01:03
Novak Djokovic should ‘suck it up’ and ‘go home’, says Martina Navratilova
01:46
Labour MP says Boris Johnson ‘completely destroyed’ Allegra Stratton’s career
01:01
Doorbell cam captures moment helicopter splutters across Philadelphia sky before crash
00:46
Man scales BBC to destroy Eric Gill statue with hammer
00:35
‘The party’s over’: Keir Starmer goads Boris Johnson as he demands resignation from PM
01:14
Saudi sand dunes covered in snow after rare hail storm
00:29
Australian TV presenter appears to call Djokovic 'a sneaky a***hole' in leaked hot mic rant
02:25
Boris Johnson claims he didn’t know No 10 lockdown party was a party
00:56
‘No minister made available’ for BBC Radio 4 interview amid No10 party scandal
01:44
Italian nurse arrested for injecting fake Covid vaccines
01:27
Argentina faces historic heatwave as temperatures soar above 40C
03:29
How has Boris Johnson responded to Downing Street party claims so far?
01:01
Fauci calls Republican Senator 'a moron' after heated exchange
00:54
DUP's Jim Shannon breaks down over mother-in-law who ‘died alone’ from Covid
00:44
‘Despicable’: Angela Rayner slams PM for attending lockdown-breaking No 10 party
00:13
Tom Brady refuses to leave field so Rob Gronkowski can earn $1m NFL bonus
00:21
Retired policeman rescues missing dachshund from flooded quarry
00:50
Government ordered Brits to stay at home just 55 minutes before No10 party took place
01:03
Teen mother caught on camera tossing newborn baby into dumpster
00:23
Officers pull out bloodied pilot after aircraft crash-lands on train tracks
01:52
Bob Saget: Full House star dies at aged 65
00:59
Free diver nearly collides with baby whale in tense footage
00:19
Ostriches race through streets of China after escaping from farm
00:45
Molly-Mae Hague shocked about 12-hour shift at PLT warehouse in resurfaced footage
00:19
Man City fan 'presses' a member of press and goes viral for dad joke
01:00
Romesh Ranganathan responds perfectly to racist heckler
01:02
Man covered in hand sanitiser bursts into flames as police taser him
00:34
Canyon wall collapses onto tourist boats on Brazil's Furnas lake
00:28
‘Science isn’t strong enough’: Unvaxxed doctor challenges Javid on mandatory NHS jabs
00:51
‘I’ve worked my ass off': Molly-Mae Hague sparks backlash with wealth inequality comments
00:24
Wyoming: State trooper nearly hit by car amid heavy snow
03:53
Judge sentences Gregory and Travis McMichael to life for murder of Ahmaud Arbery
01:41
Nancy Pelosi introduces Hamilton cast to perform to Congress in bizarre Jan 6 tribute
01:35
Scottish seal makes 400-mile trip to door of Bristol pub
03:03
Five moments from January 6 riot that I'll never forget
01:26
Boris Johnson hits out at 'mumbo jumbo' of anti-vaccine campaigners
00:33
White House goads Trump over Biden speech: ‘Maybe he learnt something’
01:17
Joe Biden slams Trump for ‘web of lies’ that sparked deadly Capitol insurrection
00:38
Angela Rayner jokes there ‘might be a vacancy for prime minister soon’
00:50
Anti-vaxxer fighting for life in hospital with Covid urges people to get jabbed
01:16
Pope brands couples who choose pets over children 'selfish'
00:43
Kazakhstan protests: President’s home ablaze as violence escalates
00:34
Meet the daredevil toddler who completed first indoor skydive at age three
01:00
North Koreans enjoy burritos after paper bizarrely claims Kim Jong-il 'invented dish in 2011'
00:43
Cats and dogs join Ukrainian troops in trenches close to Russian boarder
00:43
Djokovic on ‘next plane home’ without vaccine exemption evidence, says Australian PM
00:55
‘Fearless’ elderly woman chucks huge stranded swan over bridge
01:08
Christian Eriksen ‘died for five minutes’ during Euro 2020 after cardiac arrest
00:25
Bachelor spends hundreds on giant billboard advertising himself in bid to find a wife
00:25
Neighbours dub photographer’s home ‘Devil’s house’ after she paints it black
01:43
Two giant elephants flatten trees as they clash in 10-minute battle
01:21
Woman tries to fight off carjacker brazenly stealing BMW
00:42
Tony Blair ‘deserves the honour’ of knighthood, says Keir Starmer
00:54
North Carolina city car park metres underwater after severe thunderstorm warning
00:30
Taliban officials dump 3,000 litres of alcohol into canal in booze crackdown
01:02
Colorado wildfires: Aerial footage reveals extent of historic devastation
00:23
Met Police post video of officers doing random drug swabs in London
00:26
NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls 911 to report brawl on first day of job
01:16
Sand artist creates huge carving of owl with garden rake
00:57
New Zealand welcomes in New Year with lightshow over Auckland Harbour Bridge
00:58
Cleaner pleads for help during gruesome tiger attack at Florida zoo
01:20
Pack of dogs tear deer to pieces during traditional Boxing Day hunt
00:13
Boiling water turns into snow cloud amid freezing temperatures in Canada
01:18
Colorado wildfires: Families flee restaurant as state consumed by smoke
00:17
Royal guard knocks child to ground during march
01:06
Tequila fish reintroduced to wild after going extinct in 2003
04:09
Trapped squirrels and a lizard in a bra: RSPCA’s weirdest 2021 rescues
00:22
Shanghai opens two new driverless lines on world's longest metro network
01:47
Anti-vaxxers storm Covid testing centre during Milton Keynes ‘freedom rally’
01:00
Cristiano Ronaldo: New statue of Portuguese footballer divides opinion in India
00:49
Wildlife catcher removes huge snake and giant spider from same bedroom in Australia
03:30
Grief, troubles and health concerns: A look back at a turbulant year for the Royal Family
01:06
Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on five charges in sex trafficking trial
05:11
The biggest stories of 2021
02:33
Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'
01:20
Don’t Look Up: Masked crew feature in back of film shot in apparent ‘blunder’
01:39
Mother of teen shot by LAPD describes moment her daughter died in her arms
01:06
Belfast fire: Huge blaze rages near city docks
00:45
Bodycam footage shows police fatally shoot 14-year-old girl in department store
02:49
A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell
00:56
Deaf nine-month-old baby hears his mum and dad for first time after surgery
03:38
Billionaires in space to the fall of Kabul: The biggest US moments of 2021
02:29
The Tourist has 'a bit of grit to it' and is perfect for the new year
01:02
Young girl bursts into tears as she unwraps puppy for Christmas
02:45
Witnesses recall moment helicopter crashed with baby onboard in Philadelphia
00:00
Watch live as the Congressional Black Caucus hold press conference on voting rights
00:55
Joe Biden calls for filibuster reform to 'protect our democracy' in fiery Georgia speech
00:00
Watch live as Biden and Harris promote voting rights bill in Atlanta
01:01
Fauci calls Republican Senator 'a moron' after heated exchange
01:22
Four people survive ‘miracle’ helicopter crash narrowly missing church
00:24
Fauci slams Rand Paul for using Covid pandemic for political gain
01:31
Robert Durst: Convicted murderer dies in prison at 78
00:24
Tiny mink catches snake and drags it across road in Everglades
01:03
Teen mother caught on camera tossing newborn baby into dumpster
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as New York City Mayor speaks after Bronx fire leaves 19 dead
00:56
Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid
00:42
Hundreds of cars stuck in Kentucky snow rescued fire department
00:33
Nasa engineers celebrate as James Webb telescope mirror moves into place
03:53
Judge sentences Gregory and Travis McMichael to life for murder of Ahmaud Arbery
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden arrives in Colorado to visit fire-damaged areas
02:15
Ahmaud Arbery's mother calls for 'maximum sentence' for son's killers
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden gives speech after US adds just 200,000 jobs in December
00:00
Watch live as Ahmaud Arbery killers sentenced for his murder
00:24
Wyoming: State trooper nearly hit by car amid heavy snow
00:00
Watch live as Biden supporters hold candlelight vigil on Jan 6 anniversary
01:41
Nancy Pelosi introduces Hamilton cast to perform to Congress in bizarre Jan 6 tribute
00:33
White House goads Trump over Biden speech: ‘Maybe he learnt something’
00:00
Watch live as US Congress members share experiences from Jan 6 attack
03:03
Five moments from January 6 riot that I'll never forget
00:00
Watch live as House of Representatives marks January 6 with moment of silence
00:00
Watch live as Senate Democrats mark one-year anniversary of Capitol riots
01:17
Joe Biden slams Trump for ‘web of lies’ that sparked deadly Capitol insurrection
01:25
Kamala Harris recalls attack by ‘extremists’ on anniversary of 6 Jan riot
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
01:04
Joe Biden to share ‘truth’ of 6 January riots during one-year anniversary speech
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as US Capitol Police Board announce new safety measures a year on from riot
00:50
NYC mayor to ‘aggressively’ pursue those carrying guns after NYPD officer shot
00:26
NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls 911 to report brawl on first day of job
00:53
Colorado: Fast-moving wildfires destroy homes and force thousands to evacuate
01:18
Colorado wildfires: Families flee restaurant as state consumed by smoke
01:06
Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on five charges in sex trafficking trial
00:22
Ghislaine Maxwell team will appeal guilty verdict, says attorney
01:39
Mother of teen shot by LAPD describes moment her daughter died in her arms
00:45
Bodycam footage shows police fatally shoot 14-year-old girl in department store
00:55
Woman slaps and spits at 80-year-old unmasked passenger on Delta flight
00:23
Chickens escape from crates after truck crashes and overturns on highway
00:46
Republican House candidate suggests top US general should be executed on live TV
03:38
Billionaires in space to the fall of Kabul: The biggest US moments of 2021
01:02
Young girl bursts into tears as she unwraps puppy for Christmas
02:18
AOC takes part in 'Hot Chip Challenge' in Christmas Day livestream
00:47
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for US to restore ‘Christian values’
00:33
TSA agent saves baby choking on conveyer belt at Newark Airport
01:07
California man takes care of baby frog discovered in salad box
00:24
Daunte Wright’s family erupts in cheers as Kim Potter found guilty
00:00
Watch live as Daunte Wright’s family speak after Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter
01:16
Kim Potter verdict: Ex-officer found guilty on both manslaughter charges over shooting of Daunte Wright
03:53
Ghislaine Maxwell: Jurors to continue deliberations on Monday after pausing for Christmas weekend
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Dr Fauci and White House Covid-19 Response Team conduct virtual briefing
00:25
Firefighters pull woman from burning vehicle in shocking footage
00:00
Watch live as press secretary Jen Psaki holds White House briefing
01:36
Biden slams media sites making money from vaccine misinformation
00:00
Watch live as President Biden delivers speech on Omicron variant
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:29
Biden welcomes new puppy ‘Commander’ to White House
01:24
Trump booed by own supporters for receiving Covid booster jab
01:14
Kyle Rittenhouse gets standing ovation at conservative conference
00:00
Watch live as Fauci discusses Omicron Covid-19 variant
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter comes to close
01:05
Tucker Carlson says people ‘should be proud’ of getting Covid
00:41
Bodycam shows police tackle mobile phone thief to the ground
00:33
Jonas Brothers and President Biden star in bizarre White House pro-vaccine ad
01:02
Kim Potter breaks down in tears describing moment she shot Daunte Wright
01:01
Aerial footage shows massive queues for Florida drive-thru Covid test site
00:25
Amazon driver delivers packages in Nebraska as tornado sirens wail
00:00
Watch live as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Biden awards Medal of Honor to three soldiers
01:14
Joe Biden comforts Kentucky tornado survivors
00:44
NYPD release CCTV of swastika being drawn on wall outside city hall
01:10
Dozens of feral hogs wreak havoc in Texas neighbourhood during invasion
00:00
Watch live as Biden travels to Kentucky to survey tornado damage
00:42
Mark Meadows: House of Representatives votes to pursue contempt charges
00:40
Jen Psaki hits out at Fox hosts who stayed silent during Capitol riot
00:24
13-year anniversary since Iraqi journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoes at George W Bush
00:22
Driver pulled from sinking vehicle after becoming submerged in freezing lake
00:52
Donald Trump Jr sent desperate texts to Mark Meadows during Capitol riot urging Trump to act
01:36
Firefighters rescue deer stranded inside frozen lake
01:36
Ethan Crumbley’s lawyers request shooting suspect moved to juvenile jail so he can access schooling
00:49
Jen Psaki interrupted by 'groovy' ringtone during White House press conference
00:00
Watch live as accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley appears in court
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Kentucky Governor holds news briefing on tornado devastation
00:33
Deadly twin tornados illuminated by lightning in Arkansas
02:10
Kentucky tornado: Drone footage reveals full extent of devastating twister
01:40
Joe Biden discusses difficulties of being president in first late-night TV appearance
01:12
Alec Baldwin hosts Gala in first live appearance since Rust shooting
01:02
Cute moment woman proposes to partner by faking injury on softball pitch
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
11:39
What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
07:07
Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?
06:42
How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
05:26
The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus
05:05
Five technologies fighting the climate crisis
06:18
Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis
07:09
How oil fields are poisoning Iraq
02:55
Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors
04:29
How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?
06:26
How is Bitcoin fueling climate change?
04:15
Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?
07:00
How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born
00:00
Watch live as Novak Djokovic to be held at quarantine centre after visa cancellation
00:27
Howard Stern calls for ‘f***nut’ Novak Djokovic to be banned from tennis
00:35
Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal players for ‘going to war’ in heroic performance vs Liverpool
03:02
Novak Djokovic ‘can’t have different set of rules,’ says Australia’s Deputy PM
01:36
Carabao Cup: Spurs have two penalties overturned and goal disallowed by VAR in defeat
01:00
Chelsea book place in Carabao Cup final with comfortable win over Spurs
01:03
Novak Djokovic should ‘suck it up’ and ‘go home’, says Martina Navratilova
02:00
Novak Djokovic admits attending interview with journalist while Covid positive
01:00
Novak Djokovic returns to Australian Open training hours after court victory
00:29
Australian TV presenter appears to call Djokovic 'a sneaky a***hole' in leaked hot mic rant
01:06
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games mural unveiled
00:13
Tom Brady refuses to leave field so Rob Gronkowski can earn $1m NFL bonus
01:00
Novak Djokovic fans celebrate outside lawyer's office after winning Australia court battle
00:36
Novak Djokovic wins appeal against cancellation of Australian visa
00:19
Man City fan 'presses' a member of press and goes viral for dad joke
01:05
American football stadium demolished by controlled explosion
00:53
Benjamin Mendy: Man City footballer freed on bail ahead of trial over rape charges
04:01
Australian Open preparations continue as Novak Djokovic awaits fate
00:17
‘Ball control’: Sebastian Korda hits himself in groin during quarantine training session
01:17
Novak Djokovic ‘knows the rules’ for Australian Open entry, says Rafa Nadal
03:30
Novak Djokovic: Why was tennis star denied entry into Australia and what happens next?
00:43
Novak Djokovic being kept in Australia as a ‘prisoner’ says his mother
00:30
Australia: Djokovic fans protest outside quarantine hotel after visa rejection
01:06
Southampton takeover by investment firm Sport Republic completed
01:08
Christian Eriksen ‘died for five minutes’ during Euro 2020 after cardiac arrest
04:45
Graham Thorpe talks England's difficulties ahead of fourth Ashes Test
01:08
Chelsea: Tuchel says he has accepted Lukaku's apology
00:43
Djokovic on ‘next plane home’ without vaccine exemption evidence, says Australian PM
00:40
Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans for upset caused by Inter Milan interview
01:01
Romelu Lukaku has no intention of leaving Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel meeting
00:57
WWE Royal Rumble: Jackass star Johnny Knoxville ‘confirmed’ as first entrant
03:52
Sir Alex Ferguson birthday: Football icon’s career honours as player and manager
01:00
Cristiano Ronaldo: New statue of Portuguese footballer divides opinion in India
01:21
Pep Guardiola refuses to believe title race is over after Man City pull clear of Chelsea
00:39
Chelsea vs Brighton: Remembering Reece James’ incredible strike against the Seagulls
01:02
Jurgen Klopp admits Man City could ‘run away’ with title after Leicester beat Liverpool
02:13
Jurgen Klopp aims dig at Burnley players during rant about extra substitutions
01:40
Man United: Rangnick ‘not happy’ with performance against relegation-threatened Newcastle
01:24
England Test cricket needs 'reset' after Ashes humiliation, Joe Root admits
00:16
NFL: Washington players fight on sideline during 56-14 loss to Dallas Cowboys
01:31
Chelsea: Lukaku has been scoring 'his whole life' says Tuchel after impressive return
00:25
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would prefer one-off Carabao Cup semi-final
00:59
Mick Schumacher named Ferrari reserve driver for 2022
03:06
2021: Key sporting moments in pictures, from Euros to Olympics
00:22
World championship: Darts fans chant ‘Stand up if you hate Boris’
00:38
Olympian Adam Peaty finishes third at Sports Personality of the Year awards
00:29
Arsenal won’t use Covid chaos as an excuse for loss of form, says Mikel Arteta
00:49
US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year
00:46
Public call on top footballers to get jabbed as Wembley turns into vaccination centre
01:20
'I'll embarrass McGregor and all UFC Champions', says Jake Paul after boxing win
00:31
Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley in sixth round of Florida rematch
01:02
Mikel Arteta hails 'strong statement' from Arsenal after Leeds win
01:41
Ashes: James Anderson will play in second test 'if captain wants him'
00:52
Arsenal vs West Ham: Mikel Arteta salutes team attitude after win
02:39
Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel reluctant to spend big on January signings
00:56
Jurgen Klopp says full Liverpool squad vaccinated for 'solidarity and togetherness'
00:54
Lewis Hamilton knighted days after F1 title heartache
01:27
Sergio Aguero tearfully announces retirement from football due to irregular heartbeat
00:42
Pep Guardiola hails Kevin De Bruyne's return after Man City thrash Leeds
04:15
Stephen Curry calls himself 'the greatest shooter' after breaking three-point NBA record
01:28
Arteta: 'Unpleasant situation' as Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy
02:46
Wrestler banned for 'violently' stabbing referee in the head after match
00:18
‘No, impossible’: Kylian Mbappe responds after Tom Holland asks him to join Spurs
01:25
Sergio Aguero: Barcelona forward set to announce retirement on Wednesday
01:06
Arsenal strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of captaincy after ‘disciplinary breach’
01:46
Brentford vs Man United: Premier League clash postponed after Covid outbreak
00:54
'Unacceptable!': Hamilton's future teammate Russell furious with Verstappen victory
00:16
Lewis Hamilton’s radio on final lap of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: ‘This is getting manipulated’
01:04
Uefa to redo Champions League draw after Manchester United ball error
00:30
Sports Personality of the Year: Who's on the shortlist?
01:04
Max Verstappen prevails in F1 world title shoot-out after beating Lewis Hamilton
01:39
Hamilton congratulates Verstappen after F1 world title decided on dramatic final lap
00:21
Hamilton shakes hands with Verstappen after losing F1 title in dramatic final lap
01:37
F1: Verstappen wants to race with Red Bull for ‘rest of his life’ after dramatic title win
00:57
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: A-list stars send Lewis Hamilton support in F1 title race
00:54
Man United: Rangnick sees areas of improvement after extending unbeaten run
01:20
Tuchel hails Jorginho for ‘sacrificing himself’ in match-winning performance vs Leeds
01:05
Ashes: Joe Root defends decision to bat first despite crushing defeat
00:53
Paul Pogba injury: Ralf Rangnick provides update on Man United midfielder's fitness
01:08
Steven Gerrard will 'definitely' return to manage Liverpool, says Jurgen Klopp
00:44
The Ashes: Captain Joe Root leads England fightback against Australia on day three
00:35
Chelsea Women's star Sam Kerr knocks male pitch invader to the ground
01:04
Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund midfielder fined for match-fixing comments
01:50
US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
01:08
‘Sleepless nights’: Tommy Fury opens up on withdrawing from Jake Paul fight
01:47
Arteta says he’s very disappointed in ‘inconsistent’ Arsenal after Everton loss
01:39
Benitez praises Everton 'character' after comeback win against Arsenal
01:08
Jake Paul calls Fury family 'shady' after Tommy pulls out of fight
01:13
Hamilton v Verstappen: Careers in numbers as rivals go head-to-head for F1 Championship
00:33
'Boxing's biggest b****': Jake Paul responds after Tommy Fury pulls out of match
01:16
Joey Barton cleared of assault charge over tunnel incident after match
01:08
Man United: Rangnick 'more than happy' with performance against Crystal Palace
00:26
Football players carry dogs from shelter onto the pitch in bid to rehouse them
00:32
NFL suspends three players including Antonio Brown for fake vaccination cards
01:50
England Euro 2020 final win could have had ‘horrific’ consequences, review finds
01:00
F1: Lewis Hamilton uncomfortable racing in Saudi Arabia as he condemns 'terrifying' LGBTQ+ laws
00:40
Lewis Hamilton says ‘we need to apply pressure’ on Saudi Arabia over human rights
01:32
Ralf Rangnick admits he ‘couldn’t possibly turn down’ Man United role
00:24
Lights go off at match point of Women's doubles competition
02:03
MLB lockout: What is it, how long will it last and when did it last happen?
01:14
Saudi sand dunes covered in snow after rare hail storm
01:27
Argentina faces historic heatwave as temperatures soar above 40C
00:49
Farm owner feeds Christmas trees to alpacas in attempt to recycle them
01:33
Huge sinkhole appears at coastal beauty spot revealing hidden underground beach
00:30
Heavy rain leads to enormous landslide on highway in India
01:58
Endangered sea turtles released into ocean after being seized from poachers
00:51
Winter snowstorms hit the Northeastern US
00:28
Couple have water pistol battle with streams freezing in mid-air
00:24
Wyoming: State trooper nearly hit by car amid heavy snow
00:35
Grey seal rescued from fishing net after washing onto beach
00:57
Snowy scenes across UK as temperatures plunge
01:02
Scientists explore Antarctica’s ‘doomsday’ glacier
00:48
UK weather: Snow hits north of England as temperatures drop
00:48
Florida sees rare snowfall as temperatures plunge in ‘Sunshine State’
00:52
Two puffins released back into the wild after treatment
00:54
North Carolina city car park metres underwater after severe thunderstorm warning
01:02
Colorado wildfires: Aerial footage reveals extent of historic devastation
00:40
Siberian tiger and newborn cubs walk through snow in rare sighting of endangered animal
01:06
Tequila fish reintroduced to wild after going extinct in 2003
00:39
Rare albino puma cub discovered and rescued in Colombia
01:58
Tornados, floods and wildfires: 2021's worldwide wild weather
00:24
‘Monumental’ flood damage in Irish town after Christmas Day downpour
01:40
Babies found alive under bathtub amidst Kentucky tornado debris
00:39
Idaho town receives more than 10 inches of snow in one night
01:51
Philipines Typhoon Rai: Drone footage shows devastation as death toll hits 375
01:44
Rescuers in Malaysia free people trapped by floods
03:44
Litter picking dog cleans up high street
00:58
Philippines typhoon: Death toll passes 100 as provincial governor appeals for aid
00:35
Dust storm hits vehicles in Kansas and Colorado, leaving drivers with 'near-zero' visibility
01:12
Philippines typhoon: 19 dead after widespread destruction
00:34
Terrifying 100mph winds turn Colorado street into scene from post-apocalyptic film
00:32
Truck toppled by intense winds during Nebraska storm
00:39
Dramatic moment sinkhole swallows entire house in Ecuador
00:27
Hot water instantly turns into snow in freezing Alaska temperatures
00:21
Raging flash floods breach California homeowners front steps
00:41
La Palma volcano continues to spew lava almost three months after inital eruption
00:55
Ghostly fog descends on Liverpool’s famous Royal Liver building
01:11
'I need you to do it': Kentucky First Lady breaks down addressing tornado devastation
00:33
Firefighters clear roads and remove fallen trees after heavy snow in Italy
00:59
Sea 'insects' swarm together to create ocean currents, Stanford academics find
00:48
Colossal waterspout hits land on coast of Sicily
00:43
Homes left dangling on edge of cliff after landslide in Norfolk
01:53
Coal power station chimney demolished in ‘milestone’ for journey to net-zero
00:23
Sky fills with towers of smoke as wildfires rage on ground in Australia
00:51
Missing sheep rescued from snow-covered Spanish summit
01:10
Storm Barra: Streets of Cork flooded by extreme weather
00:52
Storm Barra: Lighthouse battered by huge waves as weather creates treacherous conditions
00:14
Man washes paths in incredibly heavy rain during Storm Barra
02:00
Storm Barra ‘only halfway through’, with stronger winds yet to hit Ireland
01:22
Indonesian village coated with volcanic ash after Semeru volcano eruption
01:44
A 'black box' to hold world accountable for climate crisis is being built
02:26
Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts
01:28
Architect uses Snapchat at London's Design Museum to show climate future
00:25
Drivers trapped in cars after mudslides cover roads in Maui
00:31
Storm Barra: Major flooding in Cork as extreme weather hits Ireland
00:21
Cork's River Lee breaks banks as Storm Barra hits Ireland
01:11
Environmental message projected onto Scottish power station chimney ahead of demolition
00:30
La Palma volcano: Lava flows downhill from new fissure
00:30
Lava bubbles up from new fissure in La Palma volcano
00:31
Bees immediately plummet to ground when lights turn off
00:18
Cairngorm mountaineer rescue team drag climber to safety after avalanche on Scottish highlands
00:33
Mount Semeru: Ash erupts '40,000ft into sky' from Indonesian volcano as locals run for lives
00:28
La Palma volcano: Close-up footage of a newly formed cone
00:27
Huge 'shelf cloud' hovers over Melbourne looks like something from Independence Day
01:11
Stunning drone footage shows off autumnal scene in New York state
02:02
Diver comes face-to-face with great white shark in Hawaii
01:05
Storm Arwen destroys caravan park in Northumberland as many still without power
00:28
La Palma volcano: Rainbow forms over erupting Cumbre Vieja crater
00:51
Orcas swim precariously close to shoreline as beachgoers sit metres away
00:54
Adorable baby seal and mother lounge on Norfolk beach during high winds
01:10
Turtle travels from Maldives to Scotland after plastic pollution injury
00:42
Melbourne hit with heavy rainfall on Australia’s first day of summer
02:40
Pod of killer whales surround diver's boat
00:59
Amazing footage shows real-time walk under Northern Lights in Alaska
00:35
La Palma volcano: Lava overflows from new vent in close-up footage
00:37
River of lava carries a chunk of rock downhill from La Palma volcano
00:59
RNLI lifeboat battles massive waves during Storm Arwen
00:51
Floodwater covers road after heavy rainfall hits British Columbia
01:17
Lorries topple over and clock tower collapses as high winds hit Turkey
01:07
Turkey: Severe wind topples clocktower amid deadly storm
00:51
Staff at UK’s highest pub say goodbye to snowed-in guests after three days
00:25
Istanbul: Debris fills sky when heavy winds pull roof off building
00:49
Storm Arwen: Customers stranded at Britain’s highest pub
00:39
Car gets stuck in deep snow as Storm Arwen hits Yorkshire
00:19
Storm Arwen completely destroys farmer's lamb shed
01:08
Young farmers use life savings to build eco-farm to inspire ‘cultural change'
00:26
Storm Arwen batters north coast of Scotland as weather warnings remain
01:01
La Palma volcano: Lava and ash continue to fire violently from crater
00:45
Storm Arwen: Lorry toppled over and vehicle damaged as high winds cause havoc
01:04
Peak District blanketed in snow following Storm Arwen
00:12
Extinction Rebellion block roads outside Amazon warehouse to highlight Black Friday impact
01:02
La Palma volcano lava torches everything in its path in new footage
01:22
‘Half-eaten zombie’ shark hunts for food after cannibalistic attack
00:52
Giant coal plant towers demolished in Australia
01:02
Kayaker surrounded by school of rare bluefin tuna off Cornwall coast
00:26
Playful African elephant sprays water into safari guide’s face
00:28
Man races from patio as tidal wave of mud crashes through house
02:31
Biden orders release of 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
00:36
La Palma volcano: Stunning ‘sea of mist’ forms over lava fields as eruption continues
00:39
La Palma volcano: Smoke billows as lava continues to pour into sea
00:42
‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
00:49
Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal
01:17
Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts
01:05
Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City
01:03
Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts
01:04
Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City
01:28
Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City
00:59
Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay
01:25
Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference
01:31
Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal
01:30
Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace
01:30
Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training
01:34
The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21
00:53
Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21
00:53
Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’
01:20
João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21
01:26
Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21
01:28
Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'
01:29
Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21
01:30
Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21
01:38
Raheem Sterling ferocious speed
01:22
Ferran Torres' superb pace
01:10
Speed demons: Kyle Walker
01:10
Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember
01:33
Gareth Bale's fantastic speed
00:49
福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲
03:03
Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments
00:49
Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros
01:27
Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season
01:27
Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21
01:15
德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色
01:15
De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement
01:09
De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo
01:30
Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton
01:46
Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs
01:28
Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21
00:57
Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season
01:29
İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21
01:26
Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League
01:06
Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign
01:33
All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals
01:29
All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season
00:46
Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21
01:48
Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy
01:19
Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season
01:05
Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United
00:52
Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style
01:20
Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League
01:19
Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season
01:19
Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool
01:26
Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21
01:22
Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season
01:31
Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season
01:30
The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds
00:36
Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal
01:36
Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21
01:09
Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
01:25
Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final
01:29
City stars train in Porto before Champions League final
01:35
Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21
01:04
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround
01:53
Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final
01:30
Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final
01:36
Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United
01:11
Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season
01:16
Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals
01:33
Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League
01:18
Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour
01:24
Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:27
Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea
01:28
Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City
01:36
Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season
01:47
Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season
01:36
Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing
01:01
Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:23
Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates
01:30
Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign
01:42
Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season
01:15
Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance
01:30
Man City stars prepare for Champions League final
01:26
Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit
00:42
Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match
01:37
Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester
01:03
Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions
00:52
Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad
01:27
Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)
01:27
Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace
01:54
Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday
01:47
Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit
01:10
Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support
00:53
Jimmy Kimmel wants people to send poop samples to Ted Cruz
01:26
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split after 16 years together
00:25
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get engaged and admit drinking each other's blood
00:25
Oh My God: Adele releases full video for top five chart hit
00:24
Joe Jonas hangs out with TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois
00:25
Ricky Gervais says No10 parties have shown him how ‘naive’ he’s been
00:35
Ofcom issues Lorraine warning after Dr Hilary's false Covid hospitalisations claim
00:58
Gary Waldhorn death: David proposes to Geraldine in classic Vicar of Dibley scene
01:25
Roblox shuts down Chinese mobile app to work on new version
00:42
Betty White had stroke days before she died, death certificate confirms
01:21
Pam & Tommy: Lily James felt ‘liberated’ playing Pamela Anderson
00:47
Jason Chaffetz complains about Leonardo DiCaprio's unshaven armpits in bizarre Fox debate
01:33
Julia Louis-Dreyfus recalls sweet childhood encounter with Sidney Poitier
02:08
Golden Globes 2022: The Power Of The Dog and Succession triumph at muted award show
00:58
Golden Globe Awards reduced to live blog without stars or telecast
00:58
Alec Baldwin says it’s ‘a lie’ that he's not helping Rust shooting probe
01:52
Bob Saget: Full House star dies at aged 65
01:27
The Beatles’ legendary rooftop performance coming to IMAX
01:33
Oscar Wilde quoted in Banksy-style graffiti on Reading prison wall
01:00
Romesh Ranganathan responds perfectly to racist heckler
00:30
Martin Lewis ‘near to tears’ as he’s unable to help single mother pay energy bills
01:12
Sidney Poitier death: Actor's famous 'They call me Mister Tibbs' scene
01:22
The Weeknd surprises fans with new album Dawn FM
01:24
Chris Noth cameo cut from And Just Like That finale following sexual assault allegation
01:22
Kanye West will reportedly headline Coachella 2022
01:08
Grammy Awards 2022 postponed due to Omicron variant
01:33
Betty White filmed tribute to fans 10 days before death
00:27
‘So creamy’: Joss Stone bursts out singing while cooking corn chowder on Lorraine
01:24
Jon Stewart accuses JK Rowling of using antisemitic caricatures in Harry Potter
01:04
Jason Derulo goes viral after video shows him ‘punching man who called him Usher’
01:17
Emma Watson accused of antisemitism after posting in support of Palestinians
01:18
Spider-Man: No Way Home considered Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield post-credits scene
01:16
Katie Price says she is ‘ashamed’ after drink-driving crash
01:58
Dwayne Johnson shuts down Vin Diesel’s request to return to Fast & Furious
01:35
Emma Watson reveals moment ‘she fell in love’ with Tom Felton on Harry Potter set
01:20
Don’t Look Up: Masked crew feature in back of film shot in apparent ‘blunder’
02:33
Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'
00:40
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out about struggles with alopecia
00:20
Jennie Bond says WFH stands for ‘what fish are you’ in hilarious Weakest Link blunder
01:04
Britney Spears says conservatorship left her ‘scared’ of the entertainment business
02:49
A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell
02:17
Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes first pandemic-era film to break $1bn at box office
00:51
Jean-Marc Vallee discusses Dallas Buyers Club with Matthew McConaughey in 2013 interview
02:29
The Tourist has 'a bit of grit to it' and is perfect for the new year
00:23
Dwayne Johnson surprises his mother with brand new car on Christmas
02:42
Emily in Paris lacks 'depth and nuance'
02:17
Ghosts Christmas special is a 'festive' watch for 'all the family'
00:56
Janice Long dies aged 66
01:07
Hugh Jackman praises Broadway actor for playing The Music Man lead
14:18
Ghosts, Emily in Paris and A Very British Scandal | Binge or Bin episode 18
00:31
Singer Maeta gets bitten in the face by snake while filming music video
01:21
Michael Keaton to reprise role as Batman in HBO’s Batgirl movie
01:13
Coldplay to stop making new music in 2025, Chris Martin reveals
02:30
The Outsider gets its 'tone just right'
00:29
James Franco admits sleeping with his students and says he was a sex addict
02:11
Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness trailer
01:30
Sex and the City stars speak about Chris Noth sexual assault allegations
03:18
Sally Ann Howes: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor dies 91
02:24
Landscapers is 'unexpected and fresh'
00:42
Japanese 'Frozen' actress Sayaka Kanda dead at 35 after fall from hotel
00:51
Fans create memorial outside stadium for Drakeo the Ruler
02:18
Superman & Lois is a 'humble throwback'
00:22
Strictly's Dan Walker falls over after running into glass door
00:47
Julia Roberts hilariously crashes George Clooney interview
01:42
Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn wants to reboot ‘Wolverine’ with Taron Egerton as the lead
02:12
The Matrix Resurrections premieres in San Francisco
02:35
And Just Like That... is a 'successful' reboot if a bit 'heavy handed' at times
01:11
Spider-Man No Way Home breaks records with $44m on opening day
02:39
Yellowjackets is 'extreme at the expense of a meaningful story'
01:00
The Crown pauses production as eight crew members test positive for Covid
00:54
Eric Clapton wins legal case against woman selling bootleg CD for £8.45
13:15
And Just Like That..., Superman & Lois and Landscapers | Binge or Bin episode 17
02:27
Chris Noth: Sex and the City actor faces two allegations of sexual assault
01:18
Spider-Man star Jamie Foxx names his 'biggest parenting fail' on Ellen
02:40
Star Trek: Mr Spock’s Vulcan ears donated to Smithsonian Museum
01:40
The Lost Daughter: Maggie Gyllenhaal says it was ‘strange’ to direct husband in sex scene
00:25
Zendaya says Tom Holland is her favourite Spider-Man
01:14
Experts race to patch Minecraft's security vulnerability
00:38
Bizarre Korean milk advert depicts women as cows
01:14
Kim Kardashian says nothing can repair her and Kanye West’s marriage
00:26
Snoop Dogg mispronounces actor's and director's names during Golden Globes nominations
02:24
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore official trailer introduces Mads Mikkelsen as Dark wizard
01:24
I'm a Celebrity: Ant and Dec's best moments mocking Boris Johnson
01:37
The Batman: New trailer for long-awaited Robert Pattinson film release
00:30
I'm A Celebrity: Danny Miller is crowned King of the Castle
00:37
Peloton resurrects Mr. Big for holiday ad
01:28
'Nightmare before Christmas': Apple halts iPhone production due to supply chain limitations
00:59
Tom Holland and Zendaya laugh off ‘problematic’ height difference stereotypes
00:56
Kanye West asks Kim Kardashian to come back during live performance
00:23
Spider-man star Tom Holland considering acting exit amid ‘midlife crisis’ at 25
02:33
Spider-man: No Way Home: Tom Holland and Zendaya discuss 'scary' character depths
01:02
Game Awards 2021: All The Big Announcements
01:09
Brian Cox says he’s 'worried' about Succession castmate Jeremy Strong
00:46
Dog dyed green to look like The Grinch features on This Morning
01:30
Grand Theft Auto Online update to feature unreleased Dr Dre music
01:27
Tom Holland reveals spidey 'bond' with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire
00:52
‘They drove me crazy’: Jennifer Lawrence recalls filming with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet
01:02
Kansas City: Sylvester Stallone cast in new mob drama
02:32
Community is a 'really good, dependable, solid comedy'
00:28
Ant and Dec mock Boris Johnson over alleged Downing Street Christmas party
02:33
Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'
02:49
A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell
02:29
The Tourist has 'a bit of grit to it' and is perfect for the new year
02:42
Emily in Paris lacks 'depth and nuance'
02:17
Ghosts Christmas special is a 'festive' watch for 'all the family'
14:18
Ghosts, Emily in Paris and A Very British Scandal | Binge or Bin episode 18
02:30
The Outsider gets its 'tone just right'
02:24
Landscapers is 'unexpected and fresh'
02:18
Superman & Lois is a 'humble throwback'
02:35
And Just Like That... is a 'successful' reboot if a bit 'heavy handed' at times
02:39
Yellowjackets is 'extreme at the expense of a meaningful story'
13:15
And Just Like That..., Superman & Lois and Landscapers | Binge or Bin episode 17
02:32
Community is a 'really good, dependable, solid comedy'
02:46
True Story should have 'stayed in its lane'
02:15
Hawkeye could have been 'many episodes shorter'
02:40
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act is 'moving and sensitive'
02:31
The Beatles: Get Back is 'intoxicating'
13:46
The Beatles: Get Back, Hawkeye and True Story | Binge or Bin episode 16
02:15
Top Boy is 'a cut above the rest'
02:35
Curb Your Enthusiasm's continued success is a 'staggeringly impressive achievement'
02:43
The Shrink Next Door ‘doesn’t live up to what it could have been’
02:28
The Wheel Of Time is 'not worth my time' says Independent critic
02:35
Tiger King series 2 is a Netflix 'cash cow'
13:43
Tiger King, The Wheel of Time and Curb Your Enthusiasm | Binge or Bin episode 15
02:17
Atlanta is 'really, really funny'
02:52
Impeachment: American Crime Story allows producer Monica Lewinsky to tell 'her story'
02:40
Dopesick is a 'must watch'
02:43
Doctor Who gains 'levity' from John Bishop's introduction
02:14
Dexter: New Blood is not a 'worthwhile' revival
13:25
Dexter: New Blood, Doctor Who and Impeachment: American Crime Story | Binge or Bin episode 14
01:49
Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou is a 'comedy superstar'
02:12
Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer is 'instantly forgettable'
02:33
American Horror Story: Double Feature is 'a real return to form'
02:31
You has kept 'so fresh' as it reaches its third season
02:30
Succession's 'writing is some of the best on TV at the minute'
12:42
Succession, You and American Horror Story | Binge or Bin episode 13
02:10
Ramy's creator Ramy Youssef is a 'talent'
02:28
Ridley Road is both 'spy thriller' and 'great love story'
02:04
The Walking Dead: World Beyond is 'The O.C in the world of The Walking Dead'
01:57
Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'
02:55
Squid Game's violence is 'always in service of the storytelling'
12:57
Squid Game, Y: The Last Man, Ridley Road | Binge or Bin episode 12
01:56
Lovesick's non-linear storytelling makes it a 'fun' watch
02:12
Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'
02:43
Stephen treats its subject matter with 'sensitivity' and 'clarity'
02:15
The Morning Show has 'zippy' writing and 'cool' characters
02:59
Sex Education is a 'brilliant ensemble piece'
13:33
Sex Education, The Morning Show and Stephen | Binge or Bin episode 11
02:14
Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'
02:12
Evil 'could be the next big thing'
02:00
On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama
02:55
Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'
01:59
The North Water is 'tantalising TV'
12:38
The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10
02:35
Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms
02:15
Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'
02:46
Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'
13:39
Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9
02:58
The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'
02:40
What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'
02:25
Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season
02:41
The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'
13:45
The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8
02:08
The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'
02:37
Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'
02:43
Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing
02:03
Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'
02:09
Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made
12:56
Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7
01:55
Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'
02:20
I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'
02:29
Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'
02:17
This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'
02:09
Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'
12:22
Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6
02:29
On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’
02:23
The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'
02:27
Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'
02:23
Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar
12:43
Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5
02:22
Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'
03:00
Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'
02:22
The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'
03:16
Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'
13:52
Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4
02:15
BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'
01:58
Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'
02:17
Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'
11:31
Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3
02:08
Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'
02:03
Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'
02:18
Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'
02:03
BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'
02:15
Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'
11:29
Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2
02:12
Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
02:39
10-year-old cancer patient sworn in as honourary police officer
02:48
Police officer saves distressed dolphin caught in fishing net in Florida
03:55
Former Royal Navy sailor is walking 7,500 miles around UK coast
00:32
Terrifying moment man on scooter narrowly misses bus in India
00:33
One-month-old Sumatran tiger takes its first steps outside
00:31
Lioness shows 'maternal instinct' for wildebeest calf and leads it back to its herd
00:21
TikTok chef shares how to make homemade Nandos burger for just one pound
02:02
Three-bedroom home was 3D printed using liquid concrete in 12 hours
01:22
SeaLife's London Aquarium carries out annual count and clean
00:29
Juvenile giraffe chases truck load of safari enthusiasts in South Africa
01:52
Brooklyn Beckham gushes over ‘steak God’ as he learns secrets of cooking NY strip
00:48
London company complete successful flight test of vehicle they say will replace cars
00:27
Dramatic moment 70-foot scaffolding tower collapses during heavy rain
01:17
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero' rat dies aged eight
00:23
Astronaut sneaks gorilla suit onto ISS and terrifies Nasa coworkers on camera
01:58
Disney World Marathon draws runners from all over the world to compete
01:46
Massive python blocks traffic as it slithers across the road in India
00:44
Tesco 'superfan' works behind tills after being given her own uniform
00:31
Retired Team GB sportsman discovers new level of freedom through dog's support
01:02
Chinese man uses charcoal and chalk to create impressive 3D perspective art
02:07
Young girl turns into reporter to show poor condition of Kashmir roads
01:00
Car narrowly avoids crashing into pulled-over van on smart motorway
00:59
Meet Echo, the piano playing duck with a 30-trick repertoire
01:20
Former soldier builds castle in Wales as 'escape' from PTSD
00:24
Tiny mink catches snake and drags it across road in Everglades
01:28
Orphaned otter recovering after Christmas rescue
01:24
Alcoholics should be given ketamine to help break addiction, new study suggests
01:40
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations programme in full
00:21
Retired policeman rescues missing dachshund from flooded quarry
00:56
Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid
00:59
Free diver nearly collides with baby whale in tense footage
01:18
DPD driver brazenly dumps rubbish in street plagued by fly-tipping
00:15
Cat reunited with family after getting stuck in armchair donated to charity shop
01:38
Kate Middleton releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday
00:42
CES 2022: The best new innovative ideas on show at tech event
01:00
Mother gives birth to child believed to be UK’s smallest premature baby
01:02
PlayStation VR2: Sony reveals details of new virtual reality headset
01:02
NFL fan proposes to girlfriend in stands after Buffalo Bills score touchdown
00:45
Molly-Mae Hague shocked about 12-hour shift at PLT warehouse in resurfaced footage
00:58
'Birds Aren't Real' founder 'pukes' during live TV interview
00:43
Stunning halos of light around sun called 'sun dogs' captured with snowy backdrop
00:49
Heartwarming moment owners are reunited with family dog stolen from home eight years ago
00:28
Horrifying scene of woman's home flooded with poo after toilet explosion
00:51
‘I’ve worked my ass off': Molly-Mae Hague sparks backlash with wealth inequality comments
01:51
Kate Middleton's 'commitment' praised on milestone 40th birthday
01:35
Scottish seal makes 400-mile trip to door of Bristol pub
01:43
Parents share joy after giving birth to Britain's first twins of 2022
00:39
Students in China bring classic video game Snake to life
00:31
‘Suspicious’ girlfriend emails Tampax after finding tampon in boyfriend’s bedroom
01:01
Meghan Markle to get £1 plus undisclosed sum after Mail on Sunday court fight
00:25
Bachelor spends hundreds on giant billboard advertising himself in bid to find a wife
01:18
King George V's entry in the 1921 census unveiled 100 years on
00:36
Giant tusked elephant walks around hotel reception
00:34
Meet the daredevil toddler who completed first indoor skydive at age three
00:48
Adorable moment baby gorilla who was born prematurely is reunited with family
01:51
CES 2022: Highlights from day one of electronics show
00:46
German flock of sheep forms syringe shape in Covid jab push
00:41
Buzzard released into wild after getting hit by car and stuck in grille
00:25
Neighbours dub photographer’s home ‘Devil’s house’ after she paints it black
02:35
André Rieu superfan has 100 photos of conductor in flat including life-size cardboard cut out
01:43
Two giant elephants flatten trees as they clash in 10-minute battle
01:35
North Korean children stage musical to promote Covid measures and restrictions
01:29
Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols's alleged son makes Instagram debut
01:20
Two, three, roar: London Zoo completes annual stocktake of tigers, lions and sloths
00:55
‘Fearless’ elderly woman chucks huge stranded swan over bridge
00:26
Confused driver ends up on tram tracks in Istanbul
00:55
Giant man too tall for plane seat upgraded to first-class
01:16
Sand artist creates huge carving of owl with garden rake
01:12
Rare West Indian manatee gives birth to baby calf in zoo pool
01:38
Critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub born at London Zoo
00:31
Donkey ‘acts like dog’ after spending months inside home with other pets
04:09
Trapped squirrels and a lizard in a bra: RSPCA’s weirdest 2021 rescues
00:13
Boiling water turns into snow cloud amid freezing temperatures in Canada
03:30
Grief, troubles and health concerns: A look back at a turbulant year for the Royal Family
00:49
Wildlife catcher removes huge snake and giant spider from same bedroom in Australia
00:17
Royal guard knocks child to ground during march
00:31
Sikh man wears traditional robes to ceremony after being called to the bar
00:56
Deaf nine-month-old baby hears his mum and dad for first time after surgery
00:32
Giant pandas frolic and play in snow at Chinese zoo
01:02
Young girl bursts into tears as she unwraps puppy for Christmas
01:05
Desmond Tutu: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tribute to ‘friend and icon'
01:16
Jackie Weaver ‘felt manipulated’ during infamous parish council Zoom meeting
00:26
Adorable corgi race returns during half-time of Vikings vs Rams NFL game
00:22
Kate Middleton teases first public piano performance during ITV Royal special
01:06
Terrifying moment kite flyer whisked 40ft in air after strong wind in Sri Lanka
00:33
American toddler adopts British accent after watching Peppa Pig
00:29
CCTV captures mysterious footage of ‘ghost’ light orb floating down street
01:01
Little donkey thought to be first in UK to be fitted with prosthetic leg
00:53
Rare pig with punk hairdo plays around in Chester zoo
01:05
Israeli archeologists find octagonal ‘Good Shepherd’ gold ring in Roman-era shipwreck
00:53
Electrical engineer's funeral cortege followed by convoy of Western Power vans
00:50
Prince Charles and Camilla read Dickens' A Christmas Carol
01:07
California man takes care of baby frog discovered in salad box
01:06
Lickable ‘tele-taste’ TV screen created by Japanese professor
00:55
Adorable baby rhino dubbed 'miracle' after it was born days before Christmas
00:34
Kate Middleton praises pandemic heroes at carol service
00:50
CCTV catches mysterious Santa leaving candy canes on cars during dead of night
00:47
Collector creates 340 different Nativity scenes inside house
03:22
Swedish company creates under-the-skin microchip to carry Covid passports in user's arms
00:32
Firefighters pull trapped tired horse out of muddy creek
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
AlUla
Sponsored by Royal Commission for AIUIa
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
02:13
Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time
01:55
AlUla Oasis View Trail
00:58
Stargazing Experience
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
02:17
Analyst explains how 'the sneeze' can explain climate successes
01:59
How data can be used to make cities smarter and more sustainable
01:00
Saudi conservationists ensure future of Arabian oryx
01:22
‘Conservation needs everyone to be a champion for nature’, says Neom project head
01:09
Conservation expert says biodiversity is ‘integral to human prosperity’
01:04
Remembering past can inform future of replenishing wildlife, says expert
00:42
UK could be at cutting edge of nuclear innovation ‘by end of decade’
01:36
Saudi Green Initiative summit is the ‘Cop of doers’, says industry leader
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
00:51
Saudi leaders are supportive of women and younger generations, says SGI speaker
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
01:27
Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative
01:21
World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM
01:00
Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
01:20
Saudi-US ambassador stresses importance of ‘thriving’ together at climate action forum
00:33
Saudi Green Initiative speaker says women have been ‘empowered’
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:45
Multiple energy solutions are needed for decarbonisation, says industry director
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
00:39
‘Being transparent’ is key to successful climate strategy, says Saudi princess
01:40
‘Around 12 million’ trees planted in Saudi Arabia in last 18 months
01:17
WWF director general says climate challenge cannot be beaten ‘without conserving nature’
00:00
Watch live as the Saudi Green Initiative forum continues in Riyadh
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:20
Red Sea is 'microcosm' of global oceans, says industry leader
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21