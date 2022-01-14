Driver performing reckless ‘donuts’ smashes into car park lamp post

A driver attempting to show-off by performing donuts in his car was left red-faced as he smashed into a lamp post during the manoeuvre.

CCTV footage captured the moment the white Chevrolet Camero smashes into the concrete base of the post in a California car park, ending up with a crumpled front fender.

The driver attempted to flee the scene shortly after crashing but was arrested by police for reckless driving.

Sharing the video online, Antioch PD wrote: "While police officers have an affinity for donuts, we can admit not all donuts are created equal."

