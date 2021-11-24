Good Samaritans help rescue driver stuck in flipped car following collision

A group of Good Samaritans raced to rescue the driver of a car that had flipped over in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The group of passers-by had retrieved the man from the vehicle in just 40 seconds after his car had slammed into another while passing through an intersection.

Thankfully the only injuries that the man had suffered were from abrasions, in part due to the fact that he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.