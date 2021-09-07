A van driver high on marijuana hit speeds of 70mph along residential streets as he led police on an eight-mile chase.

Michael Pitts, 24, had no license or insurance when he reached double the speed limit, drove on the wrong side of the road and skipped through red lights.

Pitts of Walsall, West Midlands, was seen mounting pavements and driving the wrong way around roundabouts during the Staffordshire chase.

A court heard how Pitts sped past a number of schoolchildren at break-neck speeds as he tried to evade pursuing officers on November 12 last year.