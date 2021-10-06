A driver who missed their exit decided to reverse down an interstate.

Road safety officials in Ohio released the footage as an example of something drivers should not do on the roads.

The footage captures the driver missing an exit on Interstate 270 in Columbus but instead of continuing to the next exit, the driver slows down, pulls over onto the hard shoulder, and starts reversing toward the exit - despite oncoming traffic.

Vehicles pass at high speed as the driver fails to stick to the shoulder and begins swerving into the lanes.

They eventually reach the exit and turn off the freeway.