An aggressive driver threatened to slap a woman after attempting to cut into a petrol station queue.

“I’ll slap that phone out of her hand,” he said when told that the incident was being filmed, moments after verbally abusing the other driver and her passenger.

“This stupid b**** is talking s***. F***ing idiot. I’ll get out of the car and slap you,” he added, shouting from his own vehicle.

The incident comes amid another day of panic buying at the pumps.

Elsewhere in London, gridlocked traffic blocked a roundabout as drivers queued to enter a petrol station.