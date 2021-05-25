A nightmare driver smashes into two parked cars in a disastrous parking fail caught on CCTV in Kent.

A silver Skoda can be seen pulling into a parking bay outside a KFC on Margate High Street. The vehicle mounts the kerb and ploughs into the red car parked in front. The driver then reverses while swinging out into the road, crashing the Skoda sideways into the black Vauxhall Astra parked behind it.

The driver makes another futile attempt to line up with the kerb, before giving up and driving off.