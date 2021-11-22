A potentially life-saving Good Samaritan used his car to stop a runaway vehicle after its driver had fallen unconscious behind the wheel.

Henry Temmermans from Nunspeet, Netherlands was driving on the A28 highway near Harderwijk when he spotted another car swerving off the road and into a verge.

The driver of the erratic vehicle appeared to have fallen unconscious behind the wheel.

Quick-thinking Henry swerves his car and stops it from potentially injuring more people.

Henry jumps out and immediately checks on the driver who is said to have sustained at least five broken ribs and was hospitalised.

