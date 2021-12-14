Driver pulled from sinking vehicle after becoming submerged in freezing lake

A 25-year-old driver is pulled from a freezing Maryland river after her vehicle became submerged.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office pulled the woman from the Bush River after responding to calls to check on the wellbeing of a woman.

Upon arrival, the officers said they saw her vehicle on the boat ramp, partially submerged in the water.

Once the vehicle was nearly fully submerged, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and into the cold water, police said.

Video captures one of the deputies pulling the woman ashore and away from her sinking vehicle.

She was then transported to hospital.

