Police in Australia were shocked when they spotted a man wheeling a bike along the outside of his car while undertaking their routine patrols in Maryborough.

The man was slowing up the traffic behind him, as well as clearly driving with only one hand, and was quickly pulled over by police.

The 30-year-old driver explained that he couldn’t fit the bike in the boot of his car, but was still issued with a traffic notice by the Maryborough Highway Patrol.