Police made 90 arrests at huge rave in field during lockdown, says Chief Inspector

More than 30 people have been convicted for drink and drug-driving related offences after ravers “swarmed” on the South Downs and then tried to drive off as police swooped in.

The unlicensed music event saw up to 2,000 people party to blaring music in a field in Sussex.

Officers made almost 90 arrests and intercepted drivers attempting to leave the event near Steyning in June 2021.

Aerial footage captures thousands swarming the field.

Forty years worth of driving bans for drink and drugs have been given out after the crowd flocked to the field.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here