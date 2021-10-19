A couple from Surrey were given a £60 fine for driving in a bus lane in Bath after a camera mistakenly took a woman’s shirt for the number plate of their car.

David and Paula Knight received the ticket which said they had been caught driving in the lane on July 29, but the photographic evidence included showed only a woman walking with a shirt reading “KNITTER” across the front.

Incredibly, the camera and council managed to confuse the letting with Knight’s personalised registration plate, “KN19TER”, resulting in the fine.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.