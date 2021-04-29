Spectacular footage recorded by a drone sweeping beaches in Florida shows a herd of manatees moving in formation as they swim along the shoreline.

46-year-old Paul Dabill said he was out flying his drone above Juno Beach when he saw the large creatures beneath the crystal-clear waters.

He told South West News Service, “They are common in our area. There are times when I see them every day many days in a row. What surprised me this time was how close they were to the beach at the beginning of the video.”