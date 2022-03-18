Drone footage shows Mariupol buildings decimated by Russian bombing

Drone footage shows a blackened shopping mall and destroyed residential buildings in Mariupol.

The Ukrainian port city, a key strategic target for the Russian military, has been bombarded for more than 10 days resulting in more than 2,000 deaths, say city officials.

More than 350,000 residents remain trapped in the city, a grim symbol of Ukraine’s suffering during the 23-day war.

