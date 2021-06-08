Incredible drone footage shows a huge tornado ripping through Weld County in the US state of Colorado on Monday.

The twister caused livestock deaths and property damage, local media reported. Two calves were killed at a farm, power lines were downed and a home caught fire. The storms that produced the tornado also caused disruptions at Denver International Airport.

The National Weather Service Denver/Boulder issued a tornado warning and tweeted: “Take shelter should a tornado approach your area or if one is spotted close by!”