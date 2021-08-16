Aerial footage has captured the extent of the devastation Haiti has sustained following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

At least 1,297 people have been confirmed dead and thousands more have been left injured.

Many homes have been reduced to nothing but rubble, while some houses have been reduced to their shell after rooves, walls, doors, and windows crumbled during the tremors.

Around 7,000 homes were destroyed and nearly 5,000 damaged, including hospitals, schools, offices, and churches in what is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.

Landslides triggered by the tremors have hampered rescue efforts as locals desperately search for missing loved ones.