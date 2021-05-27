A drone has captured the moment a volcanic mountain gushed hot lava bubbling from within near Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík.

The eruption occurred near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, and was the first eruption on the peninsula since the 12th century.

The volcano had previously sat dormant for 6,000 years and the peninsula had not seen an eruption of any volcano for 781 years.

The sight was captured by filmmaker and YouTuber Jon Bear, who has been documenting the activity for his YouTube channel.