Drone lifeguard rescues teenage boy off coast of Spanish beach

A drone lifeguard has saved the life of a teenage boy who was struggling against a current off the coast of a beach in Valencia.

The service has been rolled out on beaches across Spain as a new safety tool.

General Drones, the company that supplies the technology, began supporting lifeguards in Valencia from 2017.

This video shows the 14-year-old grabbing on to a life vest from the drone and being lifted to safety.

The boy was sent to hospital and discharged a day later.

