Declassified video shows killing of 10 civilians in botched Kabul drone strike

Newly declassified surveillance footage captures the final minutes and aftermath of a botched drone strike in Kabul.

The American military mistakenly killed 10 innocent people — including seven children — during the tragic blunder on August 29.

Footage, obtained by the NY Times, a vehicle pulling up to a family home and parking.

Minutes later, the military drone detonates the airstrike.

The US military said it believed it was tracking an Isis terrorist who might imminently detonate a bomb near Kabul airport, three days after a suicide bomber killed at least 182 people nearby.

