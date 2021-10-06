A fleet of drones rained down on onlookers as a light show failed.

The performance, which took place above a shopping center in the city of Zhengzhou, China, ended disastrously after 200 drones plummeted into cars and buildings.

Footage captures the drones spelling out the name of the shopping center before their lights began to doubt and the machines started falling to the ground.

Spectators were then seen running and shouting to others to “be careful” and to move away.

A witness told Henan TV that roughly 5,000 people, many of them children, were present at the show.

No injuries were reported.