Video footage shows the moment Valencian Agency for Security and Emergency Response successfully deploy drones to help rescue swimmers in distress on Spain’s eastern coast.

The Spanish drones are launched from the sand and flown over water to distressed swimmers with lifejackets being dropped to help.

Minister of Justice Gabriela Bravo said the Spanish government plan to expand their use across the province revealing “as of July 30, 26 people have already died by drowning this year in the community, figures that we can not afford.”