A drug dealer has been jailed for more than four years after he was filmed laughing and joking while cutting up wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in his kitchen.

Mohammed Nabeel was easily identified by officers after they recovered the damning evidence on his mobile phone.

Mr Nabeel recorded himself while preparing wraps of crack cocaine and heroin at his home in Hockley, Birmingham.

Police brought down the County Lines drug supplier after two cops stumbled across a street deal while they were on their lunch break.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here