Two drug dealers have been jailed after they were caught speeding along a motorway hard shoulder with half a million pounds worth of cocaine in the car.

Dramatic dash-cam footage shows driver Simon Pagett, 39, undertaking a patrol car on the M6 near Walsall, West Midlands.

A police officer exclaims “Really?” before pursuing Pagett and accomplice Dean Stone, who had 5kg of cocaine in their possession.

The footage shows Pagett dangerously weave in and out of traffic at more than 100mph before the pair were stopped by police.