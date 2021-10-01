Dramatic footage shows the moment a drugged-up driver flips his car before crashing it into a payment booth on the M6 toll and landing on top of another vehicle.

The terrifying crash happened when the motorist lost control of their car and went flying into the Great Wyrley toll booth in Norton Canes, Staffordshire.

The video released by Staffordshire Police shows the car rolling on its side before ploughing into the payment booth.

Luckily, no one was seriously injured in the crash with the driver later being arrested and charged with dangerous driving.