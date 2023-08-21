This is the moment a drunk driver crashes into a train speeding through a level crossing in Taiwan.

Police say the driver had been drinking the night before and woke up to go out and buy breakfast in Hualien County on 21 August

He did not see the oncoming passenger train as it thundered along the tracks through the village of Jiamin.

CCTV captured the car smashing through the barrier before driving straight into a carriage on Taroko train 401. His car was flung to the side of the tracks and he suffered minor injuries.

All of the passengers onboard the train were uninjured.