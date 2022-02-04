The British Transport Police have released CCTV footage capturing the moment a drunk driver veers onto a railway line moments before a train arrives at the crossing.

Driver Tayler Barnham, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention and one count of drink driving after the incident near Faversham, Kent.

Footage shows the moment she drives the Ford Fiesta onto the train tracks, causing sparks to fly as she hits the live rail.

Barnham's actions caused the driver of an approaching passenger train to apply the emergency brakes to avoid a crash.

