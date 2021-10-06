Police officers armed with batons smashed the cab of an HGV after the driver lead them on a 20 mile chase while drunk - swerving across the motorway.

Andrew Champion had a bottle of whiskey next to him when he was spotted at 10.45pm veering between lanes at high speed on the M4.

Police stopped the out of control lorry driver with a stinger trap after weaving between traffic during the potentially deadly chase.

Mr.Champion was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for four years and seven months.