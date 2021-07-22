A diving facility in Dubai has broken records after it was crowned the world’s deepest swimming pool. Deep Dive Dubai, which contains enough fresh water to fill six Olympic-size swimming pools, contains a sunken city at 60 metres underwater. It’s the latest record-breaking attraction for the country, which also boasts the world’s largest shopping mall and the tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. However, the company does not recommend customers go to the top of the skyscraper straight after a dive, encouraging divers to wait 18 to 24 hours before ascending beyond 1,000 feet.