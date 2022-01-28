CCTV released in search for missing Dublin woman

The daughter of a missing Dublin woman has made an appeal asking for anyone with information to help find her mother.

Bernadette Connolly has been missing from the Swords area since Friday January 7.

Gardai investigating the disappearance of the 45-year-old released CCTV footage in a fresh appeal for information.

She was last seen when she was dropped off by a taxi at the car park of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate.

Anyone with information on Ms Connolly’s whereabouts is urged to speak to gardai or contact Swords garda station 01 666 4700.

