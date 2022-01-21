Man stomps on duck's head in Californian park

A Californian man has been arrested for suspected animal abuse after being filmed savagely abusing a duck.

"Disturbing" footage captured the park-goer stomping on a duck's head several times before attempting to kick it in San Lorenzo Community Center Park.

He then grabs the duck by the neck and throws it to the ground.

During the investigation Alameda County Sheriff’s Office discovered the frequent park visitor had been seen on at least two occasions “stepping on the ducks’ wings, stomping on their heads, and grabbing at least one of them by its neck and slamming it to the ground”.

