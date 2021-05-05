A woman who hatched a duckling from an egg she bought in Morrisons supermarket has said she plans to raise the bird as a pet – and even bought another duckling from a local pet shop.

Adele Phillips embarked on the experiment after buying a carton of free range eggs from her local Morrisons branch in Port Talbot.

The duckling is named Braddock Morris, after its breed – Braddock White – and the supermarket where she bought the eggs. The other duckling, she bought as a friend, as they like to have company.