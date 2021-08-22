A new analysis of ancient lava flows in eastern Scotland has supported previous research suggesting a 200-million-year cycle during which the Earth’s magnetic field weakens and before strengthening again.

Scientists believe that if the cycle is accurate, the earth is due another one.

The new analysis, carried out by researchers at the University of Liverpool, has filled in some crucial blanks in the history of the Earth's magnetic field.

The Earth's magnetic field protects humans from cosmic radiation which could decimate all life on the planet.