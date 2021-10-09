On Saturday, officials announced that a new case of Ebola had been registered in the city of Beni, in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This comes only five months after the country declared the end of the last outbreak that killed six people in the region.

According to the research institute of Butsili hospital and the ministry of health, a three-year-old tested positive for Ebola and died on 6 October.

Maurice Mutsanga, a survivor of Ebola and Beni resident, said he hopes the country is prepared for a new outbreak with the experience gained from the previous ones.