Economic growth for 2021 strongest on record despite December Omicron hit

The UK’s economic growth for 2021 has been astronomical, in spite of the huge hit taken due to Covid’s Omicron variant.

New statistics have revealed there has been exceptional growth, making it the best on record.

Gross domestic product percentage increased by a whopping 7.5 per cent, an impressive comeback following the huge 9.4 per cent drop in 2020.

This is the highest increase since records began, and the data has also shown the economy even grew by 1 per cent in the last three months of 2021 alone.

