A helpless driver has been swept away in a devastating mudslide that hit Ecuador's capital city of Quito.

Footage shared by news channel teleSUR captured the moment debris, including a shed, motorbike and numerous bins, are pulled down the road.

A white car, with at least two people inside, is also swept down the hill as another driver wearing a helmet chases his bike.

The devastating mudslides, which came as a result of the heaviest rainfall Ecuador has seen in almost 20 years, have killed at least 22 people.

