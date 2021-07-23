At least 18 inmates have died during prison riots sparked by rival gangs in Ecuador.

Overcrowing at two of the country’s largest penitentiaries has led to the latest round of riots, with 450 members of police units eventually bringing prisoners under control.

It’s also reported that 80 inmates tried to flee during the chaos, before being re-captured.

Family members gathered at the gates of the two prisons on Thursday fearing the worst as the death toll continued to rise.

In February 2021, 79 inmates died as rival gangs clashed.