A huge landslide triggered by the heaviest rainfall Ecuador has seen for almost two decades has killed at least 11 people in the capital city of Quito.

Mud and rocks were carried down the slopes of the Pichincha volcano, sweeping away cars and engulfing and a number of houses.

Weather officials said the amount of rain that hit the mountain was almost 40 times as much as forecast.

Emergency services published a dramatic video showing a number of vehicles, submerged in mud, being swept down the street.

