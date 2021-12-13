Lib Dem leader says government has been far too slow to roll out booster programme

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says the government has been far too slow to roll out the booster programme and criticises a lack of support for business in the face of new restrictions.

Mr Davey told BBC Breakfast: "They were supposed to give boosters to everyone in care homes by the first of November. One in four care homes still hasn't received their boosters. The government has been far too slow on this."

Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Sunday and told the public to “get boosted to protect way of life”.

