Ed Davey says Boris johnson is the ‘worst prime minister’ Britain has ever had

Ed Davey has suggested that Boris Johnson is the “worst prime minister” Britain has ever had, criticising his governing both before and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Johnson is facing calls to resign after Sue Gray’s No 10 party report was published on Monday, blasting “failures of leadership and judgment” both in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office.

“I think he’s the worst British prime minister we’ve ever had,” Mr Davey, the Liberal Democrats leader, said.

