Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has said that the country owes it to Afghan refugees to help provide shelter as a Nato member given the recent withdrawal of troops from the region.

Rama was speaking to CNN when he said the offer of shelter to Afghans was a “human” issue and had nothing to do with race or religion.

Albania has agreed to host many Afghan refugees while they are processed for resettlement in other countries, and Rama has said it is about setting an example for future generations.